LIST: Seven Chinchilla crims who spent time in jail during 2020. Pic: Supplied

CHINCHILLA locals of all ages and backgrounds with their own set of circumstances, stories and crimes, were sentences to time behind bars in 2020.

From well-established businessmen to kleptomaniac mums, here is of those who spent time in jail:

Chinchilla father jailed for servo armed robbery

After taking a large quantity of anti-anxiety pills Chinchilla father-of-two Benjamin Victor Fraser travelled to a local service station, threatened a cashier with a weapon, and demanded money from the till before running from the scene.

Fraser appeared via video link from the Woodford Correctional Centre as he pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery.

Crown prosecutor James Bishop told the court Fraser entered a servo in Chinchilla in the early hours of January 14 this year and demanded the sole female cashier give him money.

Judge Horneman-Wren sentenced Fraser to three years imprisonment, eligible for release after three months.

Meth addicted mum steals man’s identity in crime spree

A young Chinchilla mother, Hayley Jane Lovett, spent her 25th birthday in jail after she stole a man’s identity to commit fraud while on a drug-fuelled crime spree across the Western Downs.

Her crimes included a number of drug offences, public nuisance, trespassing, bail breaches, stealing, driving while suspended, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, failing to appear, weapons charges, failing to dispose of a syringe and more.

Due to the enormous amount of charges, police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady led with what he believed was the most serious charge.

The court heard Lovell had stolen a man’s driver’s licence and applied for a bank card, which led to several fraud and stealing offences.

Lovell pleaded guilty to all charges, with Magistrate Mossop giving three separate punishments for the bulk of offences.

For consuming liquor in a public place, contravening a direction of a police officer, failing to appear on December 18, failing to appear on March 4, possession of a prescription health drug, and driving while suspended, Lovell was convicted and not further punished.

She was then disqualified from driving for one month.

For the remaining offences Lovell was sentenced to three months imprisonment, followed by 15 months of probation, with her 63 days in custody acknowledged as time served.

Convictions were recorded.

Chinchilla mum jailed for stealing knee-high boots and tequila

On December 3, Tammy Louise Davis, 36, pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to appear, three counts of stealing after a previous conviction, and contravening the direction of police.

The Chinchilla court heard the mum had a lengthy history of stealing and failing to appear and could not show cause for the court dates she had missed.

The court heard Davis has stolen a bottle of tequila, knee high boots, and a small juice, on separate occasions through 2019 – although by failing to appear in court her case dragged on.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said she appreciates the very difficult circumstances that Davis had endured, although said it was concerning she had been before the court on numerous occasions, served time, and continued to steal.

Magistrate Mossop told Davis imposed a head sentence of five months imprisonment.

He judgment was as follows:

For stealing tequila, $51.99 in restitution, and not further punished.

For contravening the direction of police, convicted and not further punished.

For stealing the boots, and orange juice, one month of imprisonment for each charge.

For two counts of failing to appear, two months of imprisonment for each charge.

Convictions were recorded for all offences.

Magistrate sends ‘racist’ Chinchilla mother to jail for 19 charges

Nicole-Louise Jackson was sentenced to prison after appearing in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on 19 charges, August 2.

The mum pleaded guilty to the following charges; nine breaches of bail, one charge of breaching COVID-19 public health direction, three charges of obstructing police (one while on licensed premises), two charges of stealing (one was committed after a previous conviction), two charges of public nuisance, one charge of failing to leave a licenced premises, and once charge of trespass.

On Multiple accusations Jackson had verbally abused police, and members of public, as well as stealing food from local grocery stores.

Peters Criminal Lawyers’s Claire Graham, said the 34-year-old mother of eight children, has had an exceptionally tough life - being the victim of high end domestic violence at 18, having suffered mental health issues, and being caught up in drugs and alcohol from a very early age.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Jackson there are a lot of people in the world who have experienced hardship in their lives - but not everyone turns to a life of crime.

Magistrate Mossop sentenced Jackson to nine months imprisonment, with a parole release date of November 7, 2020.

Convictions were recorded.

Cigarette DNA leads to car thief arrest

When forensic detectives found a DNA match to a cigarette butt found in a stolen car, police set out looking for the suspect and found him hiding in a cupboard.

A court heard Jason Jeremy Duncan was driving a stolen car and pinched $74.94 worth of fuel from a service station in Moonie, 170km south of Chinchilla.

Appearing in Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 19, via video link from prison, Duncan pleaded guilty to stealing and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Duncan was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment for a violent robbery at District Court the day before appearing in Chinchilla Magistrates Court, - the outstanding charges of theft and driving a stolen car predated the robbery by four months.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop convicted and did not further punish Duncan, and stated that he would be on parole for a long time for the robbery - the conviction was recorded.

Duncan’s parole release date was Friday April 17.

Man who assaulted cop with petrol nozzle granted parole

Appearing by video link in Ipswich Magistrates Court from the Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre, Chinchilla man Kieran Jade Brock, 25, pleaded guilty to 20 charges including stealing, break and enter, seriously assaulting police, possessing a knife, and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The man’s more serious crimes involved violently stealing a car.

Magistrate Elizabeth Hall told the court Brock had stolen a car and refused to stop when the owner tried to take back the car.

“(You drove) away in a way that was dangerous to other people using the road and yourself,” Ms Hall said.

“You accelerated and the car struck her knee.”

The court heard the Chinchilla man also assaulted a police officer with a petrol nozzle after stealing fuel.

After spending almost eight months in prison while in custody, Brock was sentenced to 30 months jail with immediate parole, and disqualified from driving for a one year.

Convictions were recorded.

Jailed concrete boss asks court to investigate ‘jury bias’

Chinchilla business man, Benjamin Mark George Boodle, 38, was sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2019, after he was found guilty of serious acts of violence towards a woman after he held a knife to her throat during a break and enter.

The manager of Boodles Concrete was arrested in Chinchilla after committing the crime in Goondiwindi and was charged with intentionally entering a dwelling while armed and using actual violence, unlawful wounding, and robbery while armed and using personal violence.

In March 2020, while in prison Boodle made an application to the Brisbane District Court to investigate potential bias of the jury, alleging one of the jurors was known to him.

Boodle is also appealing his conviction in the Queensland Court of Appeal.

