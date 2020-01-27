Cops injured, 12 charged after Australia Day park brawl

Twelve people are facing charges after a brawl broke out at Moffat Beach this afternoon.

TWELVE people have been charged after a wild brawl broke out during Australia Day celebrations at Moffat Beach's Eleanor Shipley Park yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to the popular family-friendly park about 3.30pm as small fights broke out among a large group of drunk teenagers, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

"There was a large group of people drinking, with small fights breaking out in the crowd," she said.

Multiple police crews attended and took several youths into custody last night.

Three police officers were injured in the brawl, with one needing transport to hospital.

Twelve people, mostly teenagers, are now facing charges ranging from obstruct police to assault police, the QPS spokeswoman said.