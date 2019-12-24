Menu
Gunston won’t join training until February. Picture: Michael Klein
AFL

Setback ends Gunston’s dismal year on bad note

by Dan Batten
24th Dec 2019 4:18 PM
Three-time premiership Hawk Jack Gunston faces a delayed preparation for next season after undergoing minor surgery on his ankle.

The Hawks vice-captain is set be out of action for the next five weeks and underwent the procedure after sustaining the injury in pre-season training.

Football boss Graham Wright expects the two-time club leading goalkicker to return to training in February.

Gunston will be behind the Eight ball after undergoing surgery.
"Jack is now recovering and looking forward to getting back into training in the new year, with a view to a return to training as soon as possible," Wright told hawthornfc.com.au

Hawthorn recently returned from a pre-season camp in Mooloolaba on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

Gunston has been incredibly durable throughout his career, missing just three home-and-away games since 2015.

He missed two games through injury in 2019, most recently suffering a minor hamstring injury in the warm-up in the Hawks' Round 21 match-up against the Giants.

It comes after a down year for Gunston, recording his second lowest goalkicking tally since joining the Hawks in 2012, averaging 15 touches per game.

The Hawks forward line looks threatening with the addition of former Giants forward Jon Patton during the trade period, joining Gunston, goalsneak Luke Breust and emerging tall forward Mitch Lewis in the forward 50.

afl hawthorn jack gunston
News Corp Australia

