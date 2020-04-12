Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A bushwalker arrives at Princess Alexandra Hospital after falling and seriously injuring his pelvis at Tallebudgera Valley near Bonogin today. PHOTO: 7 NEWS FACEBOOK
A bushwalker arrives at Princess Alexandra Hospital after falling and seriously injuring his pelvis at Tallebudgera Valley near Bonogin today. PHOTO: 7 NEWS FACEBOOK
News

Seriously injured bushwalker airlifted to hospital

by Amber Macpherson
12th Apr 2020 7:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUSHWALKER has been flown to hospital almost five hours after falling and seriously injuring his pelvis in Tallebudgera Valley.

Emergency services were called to Tallebudgera Valley, near Bonogin, about 11.30am today to reports of a man in his 50s falling a distance while bushwalking.

The man had received significant injuries to his pelvis after falling a few metres.

Queensland Ambulance tasked its rescue helicopter to assist the man while also responding on foot with SES and Queensland Police officers.

The Rural Fire and Emergency Services were also on scene.

The man was winched in a serious but stable condition from the location and flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane about 4pm.

Queensland Ambulance media said the location of the accident was quite rugged terrain however the man was not alone or missing at any point during the ordeal, with a member of the public helping him straight away.

Originally published as Seriously injured bushwalker airlifted to hospital

bushwalker fall accident tallebudgera valley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Backflip on closure of essential licensed armourers and dealers

        premium_icon Backflip on closure of essential licensed armourers and...

        News Intense pressure has forced the Palaszczuk Labor Government to backflip on its bungled ‘non-essential business’ classifications.

        $6K fine for stolen plates, running from police

        premium_icon $6K fine for stolen plates, running from police

        Crime After he ran from his vehicle, police found a pipe and stolen plates

        More pantry staples soon available at Chinchilla Maccas

        premium_icon More pantry staples soon available at Chinchilla Maccas

        News Got milk? What about eggs? Next week Maccas is expanding their ‘essential’ items...

        Volunteer pilots to deliver medical supplies to regional towns

        premium_icon Volunteer pilots to deliver medical supplies to regional...

        News AFTER flying his own plane to deliver a “godsend” of medical supplies to Roma...