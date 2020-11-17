Serious truck v car crash closes down Leichhardt Hwy

EMERGENCY services are rushing to the scene of a serious crash in Wandoan on the Leichhardt Highway.

A SERIOUS collision between a truck and a car towing a caravan has shut down the Leichhardt Highway.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Wandoan, 40km towards Taroom, at 9.15am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics are treating two patients, one is in a serious condition, and the other is in a stable condition.



"That is all the details I have right now," she said.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the Leichardt Highway between Wandoan and Taroom has been closed to all traffic.

"It is expected to remain closed for some time," he said.

"Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route."