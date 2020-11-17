Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
EMERGENCY services are rushing to the scene of a serious crash in Wandoan on the Leichhardt Highway.
EMERGENCY services are rushing to the scene of a serious crash in Wandoan on the Leichhardt Highway.
News

Serious truck v car crash closes down Leichhardt Hwy

Peta McEachern
17th Nov 2020 9:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SERIOUS collision between a truck and a car towing a caravan has shut down the Leichhardt Highway.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Wandoan, 40km towards Taroom, at 9.15am. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics are treating two patients, one is in a serious condition, and the other is in a stable condition.

"That is all the details I have right now," she said.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the Leichardt Highway between Wandoan and Taroom has been closed to all traffic.

"It is expected to remain closed for some time," he said.

"Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route."

More Stories

leichhardt highway serious crash truck rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Morning drinks behind the wheel land Miles dad in court

        Premium Content Morning drinks behind the wheel land Miles dad in court

        News THIS Miles dad made the costly decision to drink on a morning drive from Chinchilla to Miles. DETAILS:

        Raid uncovers small grow operation in Chinchilla

        Premium Content Raid uncovers small grow operation in Chinchilla

        News AN ELDERLY woman faced court after police uncovered a small grow operation in her...

        Qld to slam borders shut to Adelaide from tonight

        Premium Content Qld to slam borders shut to Adelaide from tonight

        News Premier warns travellers from Adelaide of possible travel restrictions

        REVEALED: Surprising southwest knife crime statistics

        Premium Content REVEALED: Surprising southwest knife crime statistics

        News A SOUTHWEST police Inspector has some stern and frank words for young people who...