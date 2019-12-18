Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
INGHAM ROAD CRASH: A man in his 40s was taken to Townsville University Hospital following a collision between a truck and car at Mount St John.
INGHAM ROAD CRASH: A man in his 40s was taken to Townsville University Hospital following a collision between a truck and car at Mount St John.
News

Serious injuries following truck and car collision

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
18th Dec 2019 8:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a truck and a car at a Mount St John intersection last night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Ingham Road and Mather St at about 7.50pm, and two people were entrapped in the vehicles when emergency services arrived on the scene.

A female in her 30s was free by Queensland Fire and Rescue Services personnel, and the second person, a man in his 40s, suffered chest, shoulder, knee and suspected spinal injures and was taken to Townsville University Hospital by Queensland Ambulance.

More Stories

Show More
crash emergency injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowls club theif targets home and parklands

        premium_icon Bowls club theif targets home and parklands

        News A Chinchilla man, who was convicted for stealing food from the Chinchilla Bowls Club in May this year, has faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court again on similar...

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects

        Crash victim's mum begs drivers to think before drinking

        premium_icon Crash victim's mum begs drivers to think before drinking

        Crime Judy Lindsay wants drivers to learn from daughter's death.