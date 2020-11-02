Menu
The Bruce Highway is closed due to a serious crash north of Rockhampton.
Person feared dead as serious crash shuts down Bruce Hwy

2nd Nov 2020 5:46 AM | Updated: 6:53 AM
A person is feared dead and the Bruce Highway will be closed for several hours this morning after a truck and car collided.

All lanes of the Bruce Highway north of Rockhampton are blocked and emergency services and the Forensic Crash Unit are on scene.

Critical care paramedics assessed one person for critical injuries.

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital in a stable condition with head injures.
The multi-vehicle crash occurred 10km north of Marlborough about 3am.

Queensland Police issued a statement urging motorists to avoid the area with the road likely to be closed for several hours.

Southbound traffic is being diverted via Marlborough-Serena Road.

More to come.

Originally published as Serious crash shuts down Bruce Hwy for hours

bruce highway crash editors picks marlborough rockhampton

