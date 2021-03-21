Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Forensic Crash Unit is currently investigating the incident.
The Forensic Crash Unit is currently investigating the incident.
News

SERIOUS CRASH: Five patients involved in two-vehicle crash

Rhylea Millar
21st Mar 2021 5:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Bundaberg paramedics have attended the scene of a two-vehicle crash.

The incident occurred this afternoon about 4.39pm on the intersection of Goodwood and Coonarr Rd in Kinkuna.

Crews from QAS and QPS are on scene and are assessing five patients involved in the roadside incident.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area or find an alternative route if possible while the road is closed.

The Forensic Crash Unit is currently investigating.

More stories

bundaberg crash crash emergency
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Resources Council praises new Western Downs gas development

        Premium Content Resources Council praises new Western Downs gas development

        News The Queensland Resources Council has praised a new Western Downs gas project as being vital to the state economy’s recovery and boosting the domestic supply market.

        Boom towns: Property price peaks spread across Queensland

        Boom towns: Property price peaks spread across Queensland

        Property Hundreds of areas experience real estate price boom

        Deadly snake bite hospitalises Dalby man

        Premium Content Deadly snake bite hospitalises Dalby man

        News A Dalby man has been rushed to hospital after being bitten by a snake.

        GRANTS: 23k for Western Downs grassroots community programs

        Premium Content GRANTS: 23k for Western Downs grassroots community programs

        Council News The council allocated $23300 to grassroots community events and programs as part of...