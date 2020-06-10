Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
US TV series Cops, which follows police on the frontline, has been abruptly cancelled after 32 seasons.
US TV series Cops, which follows police on the frontline, has been abruptly cancelled after 32 seasons.
Crime

Iconic police TV series is abruptly cancelled amid protests

by Lexie Cartwright
10th Jun 2020 3:34 PM

Popular series Cops, which has run for 32 seasons, has been abruptly axed amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

Paramount Network, the channel currently behind the show, announced the news in a statement.

"Cops' is not on the Paramount Network and we don't have any current or future plans for it to return," a Paramount Network spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Fox News.

Cops first aired in 1989.
Cops first aired in 1989.

The news comes after the series was immediately pulled from the air in response to the protests raging around the world in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

Locally,Cops airs on Foxtel at midnight on Sundays. It is currently airing season 29.

The reality program follows on-duty police officers and first aired back in March, 1989, but given the current climate the show has been subject to fierce scrutiny as it can sometimes show aggressive behaviour by police officers on the job.

Cops has been subject to scrutiny recently.
Cops has been subject to scrutiny recently.

The show's 33rd season premiere was scheduled to premiere overseas next week.

It comes as popular sketch comedy showsLittle Britain and Come Fly With Me were removed from several streaming services overseas after controversy over the use of blackface characters.

The shows, both starring Matt Lucas and David Walliams, are no longer available to watch on Netflix, BBC iPlayer and BritBox amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

Locally in Australia, Little Britain is still available on Stan.

BBC and BritBox both confirmed the TV shows have been taken down, telling viewers: "Times have changed."

Originally published as Series abruptly cancelled amid protests

cops crime george floyd protests paramount network violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Small towns play a big part: how to help the BLM movement

        premium_icon Small towns play a big part: how to help the BLM movement

        News BLACK LIVES MATTER: Proud indigenous advocate says equity starts in our community, and there’s no time like the present to change national discourse.

        Groovin’ finalist performs song about military memorabilia

        premium_icon Groovin’ finalist performs song about military memorabilia

        News A Dalby woman has made it to the finals with a song about childhood memories of war...

        Gas royalties promise shrouded in uncertainty

        premium_icon Gas royalties promise shrouded in uncertainty

        News A huge shake-up to Queensland’s resources royalties is leaving big questions...