CHARGED: A Chinchilla man has been charged for drug driving... again. Pic: Supplied.
Serial drug driver slammed by magistrate in Chinchilla

Peta McEachern
7th Apr 2020 2:49 PM
WHEN Kieran Luke Boshammer was pulled over, police knew something wasn’t quite right after they witnessed his strange behaviour and a search of the car confirmed their suspicions.

The young man faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court Thursday, March 19, on three drug related charges; drug driving, possessing drug related property, and possessing a used pipe.

The court heard on Sunday, March 8, Boshammer was pulled over by Chinchilla police on Zeller St.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court the officer noticed Boshammer uncontrollably shaking, stuttering, and sweating.

Snr Const Tahana said police then searched Boshammer, and the car, finding a small burnt spoon, and pipe in the glovebox which had white crystals in the bulb.

“He admitted that is was not his pipe or spoon, but that he had used it approximately 9.30 that morning to smoke approximately one point of ice with a friend,” Snr Const Tahana said.

“He was taken to Chinchilla Hospital and a blood sample was obtained.”

Boshmmer faced Magistrate Tracy Mossop and asked if he could obtain a work licence.

“No, not at all. Have you seen your previous history?” Magistrate Mossop responded.

“You lost your licence last year… you had three drive with a relevant drug present on different dates; June, July, and August of last year.

“You lost you licence for six months and then you go and commit this offence literally two weeks ago knowing full well what the consequences would be.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said Boshammer needed to research the effects of meth on the brain.

“If you’re a smart person who works, then you’ll stay away from this drug, because whilst you think it’s giving you a hit of pleasure, and it probably is, you are doing yourself irrefutable long term damage, got it?”

Boshammer pleaded guilty to all three charges and was slapped with a $350 fine, disqualified from driving for four months, and a conviction was recorded.

If Boshammer is caught driving on drugs again, he will lose his licence for a minimum of two years.

