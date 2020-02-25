Seniors Tennis Tournament was a smashing success

ACED:The Seniors Tennis Tournament ran from Saturday, February 22 to the following Sunday. Pic: Peta McEachern

ACED:The Seniors Tennis Tournament ran from Saturday, February 22 to the following Sunday. Pic: Peta McEachern

THE two-day sporting event hosted for the first time by the Chinchilla Tennis Association saw 76 players travel from across the state and interstate to compete.

Tournament director and past president and Brad Hubbard said the Seniors Tennis Tournament was a huge success, and the club will be looking at hosting the event again.

Hubbard went on to say everybody brought their A-game, and he was blown away by the standard of the tennis being played.

“The standard of tennis has been the best thing, people have been having a really good time and the tennis has been tough,” Hubbard said.

For the past few weeks Hubbard worked tirelessly with the committee to organise the event and make sure the facility was in good shape.

“It’s good when you’re from the country and you can put on a good show and the city people are actually surprised at how good it is,” Hubbard said.

“We have one of the biggest tennis centres in the state here, so they’re all quite impressed… and chances are they’ll come back in the future.”

Hubbard said it’s important to note sporting events like this provide a well needed boost to the local economy.

“It’s just a really good thing for the club and the town - it’s probably brought about 100 people in staying and buying things here and there.”

Local Condamine player Glen Gray played in the over 60s division and said it’s great to see players come together from across Queensland in support of the tournament.

“On the courts everything is serious, and you don’t like losing, but when you’re off it’s a completely different atmosphere – one of camaraderie and mateship,” Gray said.

“The most important thing is players travel to support us, and we travel to support them.”

The Seniors Tennis Tournament ran from Saturday, February 22 to the following Sunday with players 35 and up competing in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.