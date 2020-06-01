Senior miners join Qld safety board

MINING: New appointments to Queensland’s Board of Examiners. Picture: Minerals Council of Australia

MINING: New appointments to Queensland’s Board of Examiners. Picture: Minerals Council of Australia

FOUR senior miners have joined the body that sets and maintains the standards for important safety roles in Queensland's mines.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham on Friday announced the appointments to Queensland's Board of Examiners.

The board determines the qualifications and experience required for critical safety roles at mines, assesses applicants and issues certificates.

More stories:

The appointees are Daunia Mine shift compliance supervisor Angela Dow, CFMEU industry safety and health representative Stephen Watts, Aquila Mine underground mine manager Leslie Marlborough and Oaky North Mine site senior executive Matthew Way.

The four miners have more than 70 years of experience combined.

They join eight current board members from next Thursday, June 4.

"The new members will bring a fresh and diverse mix of technical skills, insight and contemporary mining knowledge that will be critical in maintain the high standard of the Board's work," Dr Lynham said.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

He acknowledged the significant contributions made by the outgoing members, Dr Brian White, Greg Dalliston and Scott Cochrane.

"I'd like to thank the outgoing members for their efforts in helping to protect the safety of Queensland miners," he said.