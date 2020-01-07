Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A senior constable from Sydney is to face court after he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
A senior constable from Sydney is to face court after he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Crime

Senior constable charged with domestic violence assault

7th Jan 2020 12:51 PM

A senior police constable charged with a domestic violence assault is due to face a Sydney court next week.

The 39-year-old was arrested on Monday night at a Bella Vista home in Sydney's northwest. He was off-duty at the time.

He's been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and is due to appear at Parramatta Local Court next Tuesday.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

crime domestic violence police officer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Amanda heads to Russia for miracle MS cure

        Amanda heads to Russia for miracle MS cure

        News On Thursday night, Amanda and her daughter Chloe will be flying to Moscow for the treatment, which has a 70 per cent chance of curing her MS completely.

        Aussie Helpers co-founder Brian Egan dead at 76

        premium_icon Aussie Helpers co-founder Brian Egan dead at 76

        News Egan is survived by his wife and four daughters – one of whom is standing as CEO of...

        Margot Robbie shares photos of Dalby childhood for fire help

        premium_icon Margot Robbie shares photos of Dalby childhood for fire help

        Celebrity Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie has shared an emotional video

        Rider seriously injured in Chinchilla Wondai Rd crash

        premium_icon Rider seriously injured in Chinchilla Wondai Rd crash

        News A male motorbike rider has been transported by helicopter to hospital after...