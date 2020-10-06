Menu
Nationals Senator Matt Canavan faces backlash over ‘tasteless’ slogan in photo
Politics

Senator defends tweet after backlash

by Cormac Pearson
6th Oct 2020 5:12 AM
Federal Senator Matt Canavan has copped heavy backlash on Twitter after tweeting a photo of a campaign ute with a 'black coal matters' sticker.

The tweet from the National's party Senator also has a cutout of former Greens leader Bob Brown holding a #STARTNEWACLAND sign in a ute with 'QLD COAL, POWERING QUEENSLAND'S ECONOMY" on the side.

He captioned the photo, "Bob's back! … And this time he is on a mission to create 500 jobs at the New Acland Mine. Go Bob!!!"

 

Matt Canavan's tweet has caused backlash across Twitter.
Since the upload Monday afternoon the Rockhampton based Senator has received criticism from Labor and Greens politicians around Australia, including Brisbane based Labor MP Graham Perrett and Labor Senator Murray Watt.

It comes after the LNP announced Labor will be preferenced last for the October 31 election.

 

 

Other Twitter users have also been unimpressed, with some calling the post 'tasteless', 'desperate' and 'offensive and damaging'.

However, Canavan defended the post and said the stickers and posters are for use at the Bob Brown tribute rally in Clermont on Saturday.

 

Nationals Senator Matt Canavan. Picture: Matt Taylor
"This sticker was made by local Central Queenslanders just trying to defend their jobs from a Labor-Green government taking away their livelihoods," he said.

"I fully support them in defending their community."

"Once again Labor has no idea about the harm their policies are inflicting on regional Queensland."

 

 

