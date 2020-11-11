Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Senate will examine the impact of big tech giants including Facebook, Google and Twitter, on Australia’s media industry.
The Senate will examine the impact of big tech giants including Facebook, Google and Twitter, on Australia’s media industry.
Politics

Senate votes to hold inquiry into media diversity

by Ellen Whinnett
11th Nov 2020 7:09 PM

The Senate will hold an inquiry into media diversity and the impact of big tech giants including Facebook, Google and Twitter, on Australia's media industry.

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, who moved the motion for the inquiry, argued there was a "problem with media diversity" in Australia and the "future of journalism".

The motion was supported by Labor and was not opposed by the Government, passing without a vote.

As well as big-techs impact on now people consume news, the inquiry will also look at the impact of media ownership laws on local media concentration, and changes to business models since the advent of online news.

 

The role of a newswire service will also be examined, along with the barriers faced by community and small news outlets and public interest journalism.

Michael Miller, executive chairman of News Corp Australasia, owner of this website, said the company would engage constructively with the inquiry.

"News Corp Australia has been a participant in at least nine media inquiries held over the past decade. As always, we will continue to constructively engage in these important conversations,'' he said.

Senator Hanson-Young said she moved for the inquiry after former Labor leader Kevin Rudd organised a petition calling for a Royal Commission into News Corp newspapers and proprietor Rupert Murdoch.

Mr Rudd, who was recently forced to distance himself from revelations his New York peace think tank received hundreds of thousands of dollars from disgraced paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has made claims the "Murdoch media act as a political protection racket for the Liberal and National parties".

The inquiry will report back by next November.

Originally published as Senate votes to hold inquiry into media diversity

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Western Downs residents asked to jingle all the highways

        Premium Content Western Downs residents asked to jingle all the highways

        Council News RURAL households across the Western Downs are being invited to deck their properties in festive cheer as part of council’s exciting Christmas competition. MORE DETAILS:...

        Berejiklian ‘mortified’ over QLD’s Victorian border call

        Premium Content Berejiklian ‘mortified’ over QLD’s Victorian border call

        News Gladys Berejiklian has lashed out yet again at Queensland Premier

        Chinchilla Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content Chinchilla Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Chinchilla Magistrates Court

        Aussie kids rescued from alleged child sex ring

        Premium Content Aussie kids rescued from alleged child sex ring

        Crime Dozens of children in NSW and Queensland have been rescued