Semi-trailer bursts into flames on Bruce Hwy

Truck bursts into flames on Bruce Highway at Cooran

Shocked drivers watched on as a semi-trailer burst into flames along the Bruce Highway in the Coast's north overnight.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on the southbound lanes at Federal, near Coles Cree, about 6.30pm.

Footage shows the rear of the semi-trailer, which was carrying strawy, completely detached, with both parts engulfed in flames.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said about 200m north of the incident at 7.15pm, another semi-trailer jackknifed and hit the highway barrier.

It was then rear-ended by another semi-trailer.

"It seems that one jackknifed, hit the barrier and was then hit by another truck," the spokesman said.

It's understood there were no serious injuries from either incident.