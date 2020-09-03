Seibold delivers three names after troll probe

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 26: Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold speaks to the media during a Brisbane Broncos NRL media opportunity at the Clive Berghofer Centre on August 26, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)

Fallen Broncos coach Anthony Seibold is ramping up his cyber-bullying probe with the names of three NRL-related people having been supplied to the NRL integrity unit.

Seibold's legal team has sent a dossier to the NRL after the ex-Broncos coach hired a team of European cybersecurity experts to investigate a slew of defamatory attacks on him on social-media platforms.

Sport Confidential can reveal that dossier includes three names with links to the NRL.

Anthony Seibold intends to fight his case until the very end.

Seibold was given a long list of names, some members of the public he has never heard of, but the NRL-related figures were individuals he recognised. Intriguingly, the trio are all based in Sydney.

It means if Seibold chooses to forge ahead with his case, which he plans to do, then he will have to ask NSW Police to join Queensland Police in possible arrests of his attackers.

It is understood an ongoing legal battle for Seibold will cost him in excess of $50,000, money he is prepared to outlay to bring change to social-media legislation in Australia and ensure protection on social-media platforms.

Seibold does not plan to publicly name-and-shame the NRL-related names he recognises, but he wants to pursue the matter privately through the NRL integrity unit and the legal system.

But if the matter ends up in the courts, the names of Seibold's attackers are certain to be released.

The elephant in the room is Wayne Bennett. Because of the bitter civil war at the Broncos involving the coaching swap with Seibold in 2018, there is a sentiment Bennett has an axe to grind with his Brisbane successor and could be one of the figures identified in the cyber report.

But Bennett insists he is not concerned one iota about Seibold's cybersecurity probe.

Contacted by Sport Confidential, Bennett declined to comment publicly but said he was not a person of interest because he simply doesn't use social media.

The Cowboys are under pressure from their own fans.

COWBOYS BLAST CYBERBULLIES

Seibold is not the only one in the NRL rocked by sickening attacks.

Brisbane's arch rivals North Queensland have also been embroiled in a cyber storm with the Cowboys taking the extraordinary step of issuing a public appeal following sickening slurs - from their own fans.

Cowboys officials have been stunned by a backlash on their own online forums.

North Queensland fans have been bombarding the site with vicious comments and vile slurs about a number of Cowboys players following the club's third consecutive poor season.

Cowboys players have been rocked by the comments and some have been affected emotionally.

"What we are disappointed by is those who have chosen to come into our home and make unkind, hurtful or just plain mean comments about members of our family," said the Cowboys.

"If you wouldn't go into the home of your family or friend and make a nasty comment about someone who lives there, then please don't into ours and say it either."

HORN'S $50,000 TURF BILL

The Jeff Horn-Tim Tszyu fight was a sensational event in Townsville but it has become a $50,000 nightmare for Queensland Country Bank Stadium's main tenants - the Cowboys.

The Cowboys' clash against the Dragons on Sunday has been marred by a 'turf war' after the playing surface at the stadium was ruined by equipment used to put on the Horn-Tszyu bout last week.

Aside from placing a boxing ring on the pristine turf of the $293 million stadium, fight organisers also laid down 20-metre walkways to ensure the fighters could walk to the ring.

The equipment was laid down for six days before fight night. When it was all removed the day after the fight, stadium chiefs were aghast to see the turf had been destroyed.

Large sections of the ground looked as bare and dry as the fifth day of a cricket wicket at the WACA.

Stadiums Queensland has hit fight organisers with a $50,000 repair bill. Turf experts have spent the last few days feverishly digging up sections and laying down fresh strips of grass to ensure the Cowboys-Dragons game can go ahead.

The turf at the Cowboys home ground has been ruined by the Jeff-Horn Tim Tszyu fight.

BRONCOS CEO OUT OF COACH CHAT

The new chief executive of the Brisbane Broncos may not get a say in who replaces coach Anthony Seibold.

The Broncos are at the pointy end of finalising a successor for Paul White, who will step away from the role in October following 10 years at the club.

But with pre-season training due to start in November, the Broncos' board may have to select a new coach before White's replacement begins work.

Chairman Karl Morris said it would depend on when the new CEO could start working at the club.

"It depends on how much notice the CEO has to give," he said.

"Some places you give a week, others a month, some three months.

"It will depend on when the CEO is chosen and accepts and what their notice period is."

Kevin Walters has plenty of backers among former Broncos players.

OLD BOYS GAGGED

Brisbane Broncos 'Old Boys' have been gagged from speaking about Kevin Walters' prospects as the next coach of the NRL club.

Sport Confidential has learned certain ex-Broncos players have been told to stop pushing Walters' case publicly as he strives to replace Anthony Seibold at the helm of Red Hill.

Walters has near unanimous support across Brisbane's Old Boys brigade to become the fifth coach of the Broncos.

But his most loyal supporters have gone silent, with fears praising Walters too much could have a detrimental effect on his chances of securing the job.

The Broncos' board is under huge pressure to get the appointment right following Seibold's near disastrous 20-month tenure.

There is a feeling selecting Walters could be the easy option and they don't want it to look like they have been pressured by the club's vocal ex-players.

Tevita Pangai Jnr has been given a second chance at the Broncos.

BRONCOS CHAIRMAN SAVES TEVITA

Broncos chairman Karl Morris initially wanted to sack Tevita Pangai Jr, but now the prominent businessman could ironically be the man to help rebuild his career.

Pangai Jr has been ordered to undergo work with a mentor after effectively being placed on a 12-month good-behaviour bond by the Broncos following his series of COVID-breaches that almost led to his sacking.

It is understood Morris has spoken to some business associates who have offered to step up as mentors for Pangai Jr. The mentor will be asked to report to the Broncos board on a monthly basis to discuss Pangai Jr's progress.

With Pangai Jr unable to play again this season and facing months on the sidelines, there have been discussions around him getting a full-time job during his time out. Labouring work has been one idea floated to ensure Pangai Jr stays fit. The one certainty is Pangai Jr has learnt his lesson and has no plans of letting the Broncos down again.

TITANS STAR IN CAR THEFT DRAMA

Titans hooker Nathan Peats has been embroiled in a car theft drama on the Gold Coast.

A car belonging to Peats' wife's grandparents was allegedly stolen from the front of their Palm Beach house this week.

Peats' wife Jade took to Facebook to plead for information about the car's whereabouts.

Interestingly, the alleged thieves removed all of the personal belongings from the Jeep and placed them on the nature strip before taking off with it.

Shanelle Cartwright, wife of Titans forward Bryce Cartwright, is a COVID-19 denier.

TITANS WAG A COVID DENIER

She is a staunch anti-vaxxer and promoter of radical parenting methods, now Gold Coast Titans WAG Shanelle Cartwright is peddling coronavirus conspiracy theories.

The wife of Titans forward Bryce Cartwright, Shanelle has been bombarding her Instagram followers with COVID denialism and promoting nationwide "Freedom Day" protests against lockdowns scheduled this weekend.

Cartwright has labelled COVID a "plandemic", questioned the efficacy of wearing masks and compared mandatory vaccines to Nazi Germany.

Bryce Cartwright's NRL career is in tatters after he left the Gold Coast two months ago to be with his wife and children in Sydney.

'GUNS' BACK FIRING

Here is one of the most inspirational images in rugby league.

Just a fortnight ago, Ipswich Jets winger and former Norths Devils cult figure Rogan 'Guns' Dean lost his left foot following a freak motorbike accident in which he collided with a car.

The well-built Dean, nicknamed Guns because of his huge biceps, was a handy player in the Intrust Super Cup and had previously had a stint with the North Queensland Cowboys under-20s.

But as this picture shows, you can't keep a good man down. Just a week after leaving hospital following amputation surgery, Dean is already back training and has been doing one-legged squats at home.

Nothing can stop Rogan Dean.

The Ipswich Jets are providing emotional support for Dean and say the 27-year-old, who scored 33 tries in 70 ISC games, has been in remarkably good spirits.

Queensland Rugby League boss Rob Moore said he was deeply saddened by the news.

"On behalf of the QRL and the entire rugby league community, we offer our thoughts and best wishes to Rogan and his family," Moore said.

"This is of course an extremely challenging time for Rogan, but we know he will have some excellent support through the tight-knit Jets family as well as the wider rugby league community."

SHOOSH I

Which Brisbane Broncos board member believes moves are being made in the background to squeeze them out of the club?

SHOOSH II

Which premiership-winning NRL identity has placed himself on a booze ban? The man in question is aware of some rumours circulating that he has an alcohol problem after some worrying off-field stoushes. He has sworn off the demon drink to ensure his career remains intact.

Originally published as Seibold delivers three names after troll probe