‘Seedy’: Aussie porn director’s odd request

An ex-employee at a Gold Coast-based amateur porn company that tricked an NRL star into appearing in a gay porn film has revealed the "most ridiculous part of the whole operation".

Speaking with news.com.au exclusively, the former employee said AllAustralianBoys.com was the "most seedy thing I have ever witnessed".

The website was in the news earlier this month because Penrith Panthers star Kurt Capewell revealed he had engaged in a sex act with a male for money under false pretences seven years ago.

The 27-year-old said he was coerced into taking part in the film with "inducements and extra money" after initially agreeing to be a part of a photo shoot he thought was legitimate.

Capewell, who is in a long-term relationship with a female, told teammates via text that he "got talked into doing an (adult film)" but "unknown to me it turned out they put a bloke on the other side of the wall".

It is understood the reference is to a contraption that young men being filmed for AAB stand on one side of while another man, concealed on the other, performs sex acts.

A model featured on the website.

The former employee, who asked not to be named, worked on the website for the business after responding to a Gumtree ad in 2014 but said he quickly realised there was something very wrong with the set up.

He said the website owner was so desperate for "models" that he asked whether "I wanted to be one of his models even though he knew I had a wife and three kids".

The man said he met with the owner at a cafe on the Gold Coast before being given a tour of the studio - an apartment that was sparsely decorated and included a contraption that "looked like a primary school student built it".

"He wanted to show me his setup so I agreed to meet him at his unit.His unit was almost barren except for a glass dining table, white lounge, TV near the window and the wooden 'set' against the wall under a sheet," the man said.

"This was the most ridiculous part of his whole operation. Despite seeming to be well off financially, the wooden set looked like a primary school student built it with blunt tools in the dark with a five-minute time limit.

Kurt Capewell.

"He complained that his subscriptions were declining which is why he wanted a new website. I suspect the creepy device also had something to do with it."

The device is at the centre of Capewell's claim that he was tricked. He said he did not know a man was on the other side of the wall when he was asked to put headphones on and watch pornography.

The former employee told news.com.au he was given a small workspace that included a computer and a desk and asked to rebuild the site for $1000. But once he looked at the server, he says he realised "the true horror of the site".

"There were literally thousands of individual HTML and other associated files, not including any of the media. He wanted me to build on the existing updated pages, but this was actually harder than starting from scratch due to the spaghetti coding that had been used."

He said the pair argued about the job before the owner refused to make payment.

"The entire operation was the most seedy thing I have ever witnessed," he said.

News.com.au spoke with two other men who had performed for AllAustralianBoys and now say they deeply regret it.

Young men are targeted for the scenes and paid just $250.

Callum* said he was coerced into taking part in a film after a mock audition for what he believed was a swimwear photo shoot.

"The man gave me a card and told me to turn up at a hotel on the Gold Coast at a particular time. There was no mention of exactly what would be happening. It isn't until you're in the room that you realise what's going on."

In that high-rise apartment, Callum was told that "whatever happens, happens".

"We weren't told explicitly, 'We're going to get you to take your clothes off and have sex with another man on camera'. But that's what it was."

Red flags went up but the young Queensland man says there were a number of reasons he didn't walk away.

"At that point in my life, I was heavily and chronically depressed. I was desperate for cash. I do definitely recall thinking, 'I'm not comfortable and I want to abort' but being an anxiety-ridden person I didn't think I could."

The website is based on the Gold Coast.

George* told news.com.au: "I was on the other side of the wall."

He said AllAustralianBoys "was my start and almost my end in the porn world" and that "it wasn't until I went to work with more reputable producers that I realised just how utterly awful AAB is".

He said he "naively assumed that men on the outside of that contraption knew what they were there for" when they were asked to strip down, put on headphones and watch pornography.

George said he "did it twice" and that was enough to know "it was the dodgiest sh*t I'd ever been involved in".

"It wasn't until years later I found out that I had been stealthed, on camera, at the insistence of the director. I in no way blame the other performer who was just doing as he was told."

News.com.au approached AllAustralianBoys for comment but they did not respond.

*George and Callum have changed their names to protect their identities.

Originally published as 'Seedy': Aussie porn director's odd request