Security with your vehicle is paramount

LOCK UP: According to Queensland Crime statistics, last month six cars were stolen or broken into in Chinchilla. Pic: Peta McEachern

NOW these car thieves – kids – aren’t the smartest tools in the shed, yet every weekend they are making off with another car in Chinchilla.

And look I get it: ‘country towns aren’t the same’, ‘back in the day we didn’t even lock the front door’ … but times can and do change.

And they will never stop changing, whether it be for better or worse, that’s just life.

So, we best get to use to it – and a great starting point is by implementing a safety system/habitual behaviour.

Basically, before you doze off for the night make sure all your doors are locked, and with a damn key. Please.

Because secure cars are rarely stolen.

I’ll check back in with you next month for January statistics, but at this rate we’re surely to catch up.

It is of most importance to note it is NEVER the victim at fault for the actions of a delinquent.

I just think we should maybe possibly, I don’t know, band together to try and make it a little harder for these wee pests to make off with our hard-earned possessions.