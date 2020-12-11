Security guard hospitalised after Chinchilla pub brawl

A FRIDAY night at the local pub left more than 40 patrons aghast after a young man launched himself at a security guard who was trying to break up a fight between a father and son.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard Brandon John Modrzynski had mixed antipsychotic medication with alcohol before becoming aggressive towards a woman, his father, and a security guard who he injured.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said at 11pm on October 9, police were called to deal with the 22-year-old dad who was screaming at security upon their arrival, before turning his sights on officers.

“He was asked to stop (by officers) and he said ‘you’re a mad c**t aren’t you… pussy little bitches,” senior constable Tahana said.

After being handcuffed and placed in a police car, senior constable Tahana said Modrzynski’s dad told officers his son was arguing with a woman, and violently turned on him when he tried to intervene.

The court heard a security guard tried to stop the pair from fighting when he was pushed hard in the chest, punched in the neck twice, and suffered scratches down his neck that were deep enough to rupture his skin.

The security guard then had to seek treatment at the hospital, senior constable Tahana said he “suffered from pain and discomfort some days after the assault and has also suffered anxiety in regards to the possibility of contracting a bloodborne disease, but there was no testing undertaken,” senior constable Tahana said.

In court on November 26, Modrzynski pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm and public nuisance.

Solicitor Jessica Hine said the father of three was extremely remorseful and had been out of work since the incident as he suffered a knee injury during the brawl – which has caused his family to suffer.

Ms Hine made a submission for no conviction to be recorded as Modrzynski was looking for farmhand work and would need a weapons licence.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop took that fact into account when penalising the young dad, sentencing him to 15 months’ probation, and ordering him to pay $800 in compensation to the security guard