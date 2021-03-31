Secret weed stash undoes Western Downs drug driver

A secret stash of dangerous drugs found in a Western Downs drug driver’s car has led to him being sentenced in Dalby Magistrates Court.

Lachlan Miles McCaffrey, 37, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged with possessing dangerous drugs, a utensil, and driving with a relevant drug in his system.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

The court heard McCaffrey was intercepted about 3pm on February 13 along the Warrego Highway west of Dalby, for the purpose of a random drug test.

Police prosecutor sergeant Chris Hutchins said the man’s vehicle was then detained for a search, where 3.38g of marijuana was found, as well as a black box along with a pipe.

Defence solicitor Jessica Hine said the former insulation and restaurant worker had used marijuana to help with his anxiety, and made admissions to police.

Magistracy Tracy Mossop told McCaffrey that drugs weren’t the solution to his problems, and cited his criminal history which included a previous drug driving offence in 2020.

McCaffrey pleaded guilty and was given one $400 fine for possessing dangerous drugs and a utensil.

He was then fined for $300 for driving with a relevant drug in his system, and disqualified from driving for three months.

No convictions were recorded.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription