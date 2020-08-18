Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘Secret filming’: Accused shopping centre creep in court

Carlie Walker
18th Aug 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 6:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN accused of indecently filming a woman at a Maryborough shopping centre has had his charges mentioned in court.

William Charles Cleave, 21, was in custody and did not appear before Maryborough Magistrate Court on Monday.

His charge, one count of 'observations or recordings in breach of privacy - genital or anal region' - was mentioned in court.

Court documents revealed Mr Cleave was accused of visually recording an unknown woman's genital region at Station Square Shopping Centre.

He has not entered a plea to the charge.

The matter was adjourned until November 9.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

fccourt maryborough shopping centre
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla dad drives drunk after seven hour drinking spree

        Premium Content Chinchilla dad drives drunk after seven hour drinking spree

        News AFTER blowing nearly three times the limit, a Chinchilla dad said he drove drunk to check his car was running properly.

        Why Western Downs man lied to police after causing crash

        Premium Content Why Western Downs man lied to police after causing crash

        Crime THE man returned a BAC more than three times the legal limit

        How Origin and CCCI partnership will boost local economy

        Premium Content How Origin and CCCI partnership will boost local economy

        News ORIGIN has partnered with CCCI to provide additional resources and funding to help...

        Mum launches online attack after son’s one-night stand

        Premium Content Mum launches online attack after son’s one-night stand

        Crime ‘YOU’RE A DISEASED RAT’: Read the messages this mother sent a woman after her son...