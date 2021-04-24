Menu
Second man charged over double shooting murder

by Vanda Carson & Kate Kyriacou
24th Apr 2021 1:38 PM
A second man has been charged over the murders of Aaron Davis and Daytona Paul after they were gunned down at a Caboolture townhouse complex.

Keera Power, 21, an unemployed man from Kallangur, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning charged with two counts of murder.

Mr Davis, 37, and Mr Paul, 23, were killed on April 17, with police arresting and charging Adam Jayson Bird hours later.

Forensic police at the scene of a double murder at Caboolture. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Bird was also charged with two counts of murder.

Court documents have revealed Bird was alleged to have had a sawn-off shotgun at the Lower King St address where the pair were killed.

Power was arrested overnight and appeared via video link from the watch house at Redcliffe.

He was represented by lawyer Andrew Bale and did not apply for bail.

His case was adjourned until a date in May.

The Courier-Mail has previously revealed one of the victims, Mr Davis, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the attempted murder of a Red Rooster store manager north of Brisbane.

Court documents show Mr Davis was jailed in 2006 after he shot the store manager three times in the chest and stomach.

Keera Power has been charged with two counts of murder.
Originally published as Second man charged over double shooting murder

