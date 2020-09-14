Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Premier Encourages Testing As COVID-19 Cluster Grows
Queensland Premier Encourages Testing As COVID-19 Cluster Grows
News

Ipswich residents urged to get tested for coronavirus

Paige Ashby
14th Sep 2020 9:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland has recorded zero new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, but Ipswich residents have been urged not to become complacent.

Speaking at today's virus update Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said there was still a risk of ongoing transmission in the West Moreton area.

Dr Young said the virus affected every cell in the body and left long lasting impacts on a number of organs.

She said she was concerned about the possibility of transmission in the Ipswich region, particularly in Redbank, Redbank Plains and Goodna, and urged people to get tested if they developed any symptoms.

"This is a disease that we're learning more and more about every day," she said.

"This is a disease … that affects every single cell in the body. It is really important that we minimise the number of people who get this disease.

"That is really, really important. That's why we have the very strict protocols in Queensland for quarantine."

She also urged anyone who had visited those areas in the past 14 days and are presenting any symptoms to get tested immediately.

There are currently 30 active cases in the Sunshine State, with 2134 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

Mr Miles said 24 of the active cases are in the West Moreton region, the epicentre of the state's latest cluster.

Mr Miles said while Queensland reported no new cases, the World Health Organisation overnight had reported more infections than any other day throughout the pandemic.

Community Newsletter SignUp
coronavirus editors picks
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queenslanders given grim border choice

        Queenslanders given grim border choice

        News The state’s peak doctors body has weighed into the Queensland border debate. And said that Queenslanders have to make a tough choice.

        Western Downs groups recognised at Qld training awards

        Premium Content Western Downs groups recognised at Qld training awards

        News TWO Western Downs organisations have been celebrated by the State Government for...

        Young under attack, trolls told to 'back off'

        Premium Content Young under attack, trolls told to 'back off'

        News Jeannette Young under attack: Trolls told to ‘back off’

        Miles fires up over border backlash: What would she do?

        Premium Content Miles fires up over border backlash: What would she do?

        News Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles provides update on COVID-19