CAR THEFT: Another Chinchilla residents has been the victim of car theft overnight after a car from stolen from Fraser Street.
Crime

Second car stolen from Chinchilla this week

Zoe Bell
1st May 2020 9:30 AM
FOR the second time his week, another Chinchilla address has become the target of car theft.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed that a 2005 silver Toyota Corolla Hatchback was taken from a Fraser street Chinchilla address between the hours of 6pm, April 30 and 12.30am, May 1.

The spokeswoman confirmed that the offenders gained access to house through a break and enter where they keys stolen from.

The car was then taken from the garage.

Investigations are continuing.

This offence comes just three after a white 2019 Holden Captiva was stolen from a Brikett Chinchilla address around 1pm on Monday, April 27.

That vehicle was located in Bundaberg the following day and it is believed the owner of the car and the person who stole it are known to each other.

