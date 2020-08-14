Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics attend to the man on scene last night in North Ward.
Paramedics attend to the man on scene last night in North Ward.
News

Second car involved as man remains critical

by SAM FLANAGAN
14th Aug 2020 10:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Reports suggest the man who was hit by a car in Townsville last night was also struck soon after by a second vehicle.

The incident occurred last night around 8pm on Paxton St in North Ward, with emergency services rushing to the scene.

On arrival paramedics began treating a 20-year-old man for significant head injuries as well as significant lower limb injuries.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said this morning that their initial inquiries suggest a second vehicle hit the man after he had already been struck.

Emergency services on scene in North Ward last night after a man was allegedly hit by two vehicles.
Emergency services on scene in North Ward last night after a man was allegedly hit by two vehicles.

It's believed police have spoken to the drivers of both vehicles and other witnesses as their investigations continue.

The man was transported to the Townsville University Hospital last night where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

If you have any information on the incident contact Policelink on 131 444.

 

Originally published as Second car involved as man remains critical

More Stories

accident hit by car injured townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk driver spends night in cell after abusing police

        Premium Content Drunk driver spends night in cell after abusing police

        News A DRUNK driver spent the night in the Chinchilla watch-house after hurling abuse at police calling them ‘f—king dogs, and c—ts’.

        Dalby mum launches social media campaign to support local business

        Premium Content Dalby mum launches social media campaign to support local...

        News MEET the Dalby mum using social media to support local businesses during the...

        Chinchilla man smashes front door in jealous rage

        Premium Content Chinchilla man smashes front door in jealous rage

        News A FATHER smashed in his ex-partners friends door after finding out she stayed the...

        A series of burnouts left this Miles man in hot water

        Premium Content A series of burnouts left this Miles man in hot water

        News THE young man told the court he was angry after a bad day at work and took it out...