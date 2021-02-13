Search underway for parents of boy found wandering streets

Police are working to locate the parents of a young boy found wandering the streets at Brassal on Saturday morning. Pic: file photo

POLICE are attempting to locate the parents or carers of a young boy who was found walking the streets at Brassall early Saturday morning.

The boy, believed to be between six and eight years old, was reportedly seen running into traffic on Hunter St just after 7am.

Early reports suggested the boy was possibly autistic.

A concerned resident took to social media this morning, revealing police were now conducting door knocks in the area.

The boy is described as having blonde hair and wearing a blue shirt and dark shorts.

It is understood he has since been taken to Ipswich Hospital.

He has not sustained any injuries.