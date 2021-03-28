Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The search for a young Brisbane man who was taken out by a rip at Coolum on Saturday afternoon has resumed this morning.
The search for a young Brisbane man who was taken out by a rip at Coolum on Saturday afternoon has resumed this morning.
News

Search resumes for swimmer missing off popular beach

by Maddy Morwood
28th Mar 2021 7:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The search for a swimmer who was taken out by a rip at Coolum on Saturday afternoon has resumed.

The 21-year-old Brisbane man was swimming with friends when they were caught in a rip off Coolum Beach about 4.30pm.

Water police and helicopters were both involved in the search but called it off at 8pm for the night.

A land and air search continued on Sunday morning.

Local lifeguards resumed the search about 5am, with water police joining them about 6am.

The incident happened near Stumers Creek Rd, Coolum Beach.

Originally published as Search resumes for swimmer missing off popular beach

More Stories

editors picks sunshine coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Search the interactive: How much is your home worth?

        Premium Content Search the interactive: How much is your home worth?

        Property Brisbane house prices have hit a new record, with some suburbs recording 40 per cent growth in just three months. SEARCH YOUR SUBURB

        Christmas terror as psychotic ice user barricades himself under family’s home

        Premium Content Christmas terror as psychotic ice user barricades himself under...

        News A young family woke up on Christmas Day to find their yard full of police trying to...

        New Brisbane community case linked to previous cluster

        New Brisbane community case linked to previous cluster

        News COVID alert as case of community transmission confirmed

        Western Downs truckie crashes while high on meth

        Premium Content Western Downs truckie crashes while high on meth

        Crime A Western Downs truck driver who crashed his truck while high on meth and towing an...