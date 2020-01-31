Menu
Search operation underway for man missing in outback town

31st Jan 2020 6:35 AM

A SEARCH and rescue operation is underway for a man missing from the southwest Queensland town of Cunnamulla.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said police were seeking public assistance to help locate the 24-year-old man missing from Cunnamulla.

Christopher Martyn was last seen at 2:30am an address in Florence Street yesterday (January 30).
Christopher Martyn was last seen at 2:30am an address in Florence Street yesterday (January 30). Qld Police

Christopher Martyn was last seen at 2:30am an address in Florence Street yesterday (January 30).

"Christopher's car was located bogged, approximately 21.5km from the North Road and Old Charleville Road intersection," the spokesperson said.

"Police hold concerns for his welfare as he may be affected by the extreme heat.

"Christopher is described as 174cm tall, with a slim build, and olive skin. He has brown eyes, dark brown hair and a brown beard. He was last seen wearing black and red basketball shorts."

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact police.

