Marine Rescue are resuming the search for two missing men at sea.
News

Search for two men missing off the Mid North Coast

Rachel Vercoe
30th Dec 2019 7:00 AM | Updated: 8:36 AM
THE search has resumed this morning for two men missing in a small dinghy off the Mid North Coast after family members raised the alarm.

The two men, aged 70 and 34 were reported to have left Coffs Harbour on board a five-metre aluminium dinghy at 6am on Sunday, headed south towards Sawtell Reef.

Family members on shore raised the alarm with NSW Police when they did not return.

Coffs Harbour Marine Rescue vessel Coffs 30, Coffs Harbour Water Police and a rescue helicopter searched the vicinity last night.

A crew from Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour has returned to the water to continue the search this morning.

This morning's operation involves Coffs 30, Water Police and four helicopters, one of which is searching north to the Solitary Islands.

