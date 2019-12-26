Menu
Missing man Dean Walsh
Search for missing CQ man ends in tragedy

Jack Evans
26th Dec 2019 8:49 AM | Updated: 9:58 AM
A MISSING Central Queensland man has been found dead in his car, after it crashed down an embankment just out of Theodore.

The car belonging to Cracow man Dean Walsh was found on its roof just after 7.20am on Tuesday on Gibbs Road.

A police spokeswoman said investigations were continuing to determine the cause of the accident.

Police confirmed Mr Walsh was reported missing on Sunday and was last seen in Theodore about 6am that day.

Dean Walsh

Mr Walsh's family and friends took to numerous Facebook community groups and noticeboards across the region in search of him.

One family member described his disappearance as "extremely unusual behaviour" and explained the community was "worried sick'.

Queensland police confirmed Mr Walsh's next of kin had been notified and that a report was currently being prepared for the coroner.

