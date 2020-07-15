Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A police buggy near the search area at Byron Bay.
A police buggy near the search area at Byron Bay. Liana Turner
News

MYSTERY: Police focus on dense bushland in search for Thea

Liana Turner
15th Jul 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE search is continuing for missing woman Thea Liddle in Byron Bay today.

>>> 'I hope Thea is alive': Fears for missing woman

Police officers and a dog squad searched bushland near Paterson St earlier today, and now the search is concentrating on an area of dense scrub north of Tallow Beach Rd.

An extensive search was also undertaken yesterday.

Police said they were not treating the 43-year-old's disappearance as suspicious at this stage, but admitted her nomadic lifestyle was hampering their efforts to locate her.

There are fears for her safety, but police would not be drawn on what they think has happened to her.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Commander of Tweed Byron Police District Commander Superintendent said Thea was last known to be staying at a Mooball address.

She was last heard from on October 2, 2019 and has not touched social media or her bank accounts since.

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

byron bay missing woman thea liddle
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One taken to Dalby Hospital after car crash into tree

        premium_icon One taken to Dalby Hospital after car crash into tree

        Breaking PARAMEDICS rushed to a Western Downs town after a serious accident before transporting the driver to Dalby Hospital.

        ‘Police are hamstrung’: Southwest youth crime up 200%

        premium_icon ‘Police are hamstrung’: Southwest youth crime up 200%

        News RAVAGED by opportunistic criminals Chinchilla residents have been left feeling...

        Why Brisbane venues weren’t fined over the weekend

        premium_icon Why Brisbane venues weren’t fined over the weekend

        News Claims of double-standards have intensified

        BUSTED: Chinchilla police crackdowns as homes raided

        premium_icon BUSTED: Chinchilla police crackdowns as homes raided

        News RAIDS on homes across Chinchilla saw alleged burglars and car thieves arrested and...