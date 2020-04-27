Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SEARCH AND RESCUE: A search and rescue is currently underway near the Chinchilla Weir. Pic: Brendan Radke
SEARCH AND RESCUE: A search and rescue is currently underway near the Chinchilla Weir. Pic: Brendan Radke
News

SEARCH AND RESCUE: Car submerged in water

Peta McEachern
27th Apr 2020 3:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SWIFT water rescue team has been called to Chinchilla Tara Rd to assist police in locating a stranded man.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Emergency Service spokesman said the SES crew was called at 12.46pm today.

“The swift water crew are currently on standby, they arrived on scene just after 1pm,” the spokesman said.

“When they arrived on scene there was no evidence of an issue and further investigation was required.

“A person was then located across the river from where a car was submerged in water.”

The QFES spokesman went on to say that police were on scene and an ambulance was on route.

More to come…

chinchilla tara road chinchilla weir queensland fire and emergenc service ses queensland water search and rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unique idea shines through the country on Anzac Day

        premium_icon Unique idea shines through the country on Anzac Day

        News The Miles mum speaks about why she came up with the idea to decorate the mailbox and how it made her feel to see people all over the country doing it, including in...

        • 27th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
        New online form to report south west Covid-19 breaches

        premium_icon New online form to report south west Covid-19 breaches

        News SOUTH west Queenslanders can now report Covid-19 compliance breaches online...

        More needed to support regional businesses

        premium_icon More needed to support regional businesses

        News Calls for State Government to do more to support regional small business during the...

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        Health Premier confirms three new cases of coronavirus in Qld