SEARCH AND RESCUE: Car submerged in water

SEARCH AND RESCUE: A search and rescue is currently underway near the Chinchilla Weir. Pic: Brendan Radke

A SWIFT water rescue team has been called to Chinchilla Tara Rd to assist police in locating a stranded man.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Emergency Service spokesman said the SES crew was called at 12.46pm today.

“The swift water crew are currently on standby, they arrived on scene just after 1pm,” the spokesman said.

“When they arrived on scene there was no evidence of an issue and further investigation was required.

“A person was then located across the river from where a car was submerged in water.”

The QFES spokesman went on to say that police were on scene and an ambulance was on route.

More to come…