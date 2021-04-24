Menu
Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D’Ath and Dr Jeannette Young, Chief Health Officer give an update on Covid-19 at Speakers Green, Parliament House. Picture: Brad Fleet
Seaman on ship off Mackay tests positive to COVID-19

Melanie Whiting
24th Apr 2021 9:38 AM | Updated: 11:27 AM
A seaman on a ship sitting off the Mackay coast has tested positive to COVID-19.

There was one new positive case overnight and two historical cases recorded.

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young revealed the new case during a press conference in Brisbane on Saturday morning.

The vessel, the MV United Grace, travelled from Japan and is now sitting off the Mackay coast.

Dr Young said there was no need for alarm

"Everyone on the vessel has been tested and one person is positive," she said.

"We've done that many times before."

Mackay Hospital and Health Service has recorded 21 COVID-19 cases - one case is active and 17 have recovered.

