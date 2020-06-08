Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A four-wheel drive is driven away from the scene of a fatal incident involving a toddler on a driveway in Perth's east. Picture: Channel 9.
A four-wheel drive is driven away from the scene of a fatal incident involving a toddler on a driveway in Perth's east. Picture: Channel 9.
News

Screams as toddler dies in horror accident

8th Jun 2020 8:28 AM

A Perth toddler has died after she was killed in a horror driveway incident, reportedly by her mother.

Police and paramedics were called to a home in Bayswater, in Perth's east, home just after 5pm on Saturday following reports a child had been had run over by a car.

Channel 9 has reported that a 19-month-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle owned buy her mum. The car was reversing in the driveway of their home when the incident occurred.

Tragically, a one-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car in a Perth driveway yesterday. Police say the...

Posted by 9 News Perth on Saturday, 6 June 2020

 

Neighbours told the network they heard a piercing screaming and yelling from both parents following the incident.

Images show a four-wheel-drive being taken away from the scene.

Western Australia Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

 

Originally published as Screams as toddler dies in horror accident

More Stories

Show More
accident driveway incident editors picks toddler death wa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Soon to be mum dedicates competition song to her daughter

        premium_icon Soon to be mum dedicates competition song to her daughter

        News CHINCHILLA’S Yvette Bracefield didn’t intend of entering the Groovin in the Garage competition but now she is finalist.

        RIE latest business to join CCCI community spirit challenge

        premium_icon RIE latest business to join CCCI community spirit challenge

        News RIE this week joined the campaign choosing the ‘pay it forward option’ to support...

        Chinchilla Family Support Centre to receive $77k upgrade

        premium_icon Chinchilla Family Support Centre to receive $77k upgrade

        News Millions of dollars have been secured to deliver 19 projects across the southwest...

        Long wait over as driving tests resume amid virus

        premium_icon Long wait over as driving tests resume amid virus

        News A Chinchilla local was only two days away from possibly getting her licence when...