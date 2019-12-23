Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man allegedly broke into the Caloundra Backpackers on Sunday morning and committed an indecent act towards a 21-year-old woman while she slept.
The man allegedly broke into the Caloundra Backpackers on Sunday morning and committed an indecent act towards a 21-year-old woman while she slept. Contributed
Crime

Screams as young woman woken by masturbating intruder

23rd Dec 2019 7:45 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for a man after he allegedly broke into a Sunshine Coast backpacker hotel and masturbated over the top of a young woman early Sunday morning.

About 4am, the man allegedly broke into the Caloundra Backpackers on Omrah Ave and entered several rooms.

In one room a 21-year-old woman was sleeping and was woken by a man masturbating over the top of her, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Christ Eaton said.

Police have asked anyone with information to come forward.
Police have asked anyone with information to come forward. Contributed

The woman yelled at the man, who then ran from the hostel in an unknown direction.

The man (pictured) is described as having a dark complexion, solid build, short dark hair and was wearing black shorts, dark coloured shoes and a silver necklace.

He also has a tattoo on his upper chest/shoulder.

Police are appealing for anyone who may recognise the man to come forward.

More Stories

Show More
caloundra backpackers crime editors picks sexual assault sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Our superhero’: Family says goodbye to teen after death

        premium_icon ‘Our superhero’: Family says goodbye to teen after death

        News The family of a 15-year-old boy who tragically died last week have said their goodbyes in a touching ceremony.

        Car thieves continue to hit Chinchilla

        premium_icon Car thieves continue to hit Chinchilla

        News Another car has been stolen from Chinchilla amid a spate of recent break-ins this...

        ‘It was a joke’: man threatens to shoot health worker

        premium_icon ‘It was a joke’: man threatens to shoot health worker

        News Scott Drayton fronts court after threat to kill.

        MP defends PM’s holiday amid bushfire crisis

        premium_icon MP defends PM’s holiday amid bushfire crisis

        News 'It has escalated, we didn't anticipate this'