Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has claimed there has been an
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has claimed there has been an "overreaction" to his suggestion the COVID-19 vaccine would be as "mandatory as possible".
Politics

Scott Morrison backflips on vaccine claims

19th Aug 2020 7:05 PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has claimed there was an "overreaction" to his suggestion the COVID-19 vaccine would be as "mandatory as possible".

Today, Mr Morrison revealed a COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out to Australians as early as next year, provided it is safe to use.

Speaking to 3AW's Neil Mitchell this morning, he said it needed to be administered to about 95 per cent of the population to be effective.

"I would expect it to be as mandatory as you can possibly make it," he told the radio host.

But now Mr Morrison has explained on 2GB that the vaccination won't be compulsory, though it will be "encouraged".

"There's been a bit of an overreaction to any suggestion of this, there will be no compulsory vaccine," he said.

anti-vaxxers coronavirus scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen charged with Roma stabbing released on bail

        Premium Content Teen charged with Roma stabbing released on bail

        News A TEENAGER who has allegedly stabbed a 19-year-old multiple times in the chest has walked out of Roma Magistrates Court on bail.

        FULL LIST: The schools with the most suspensions revealed

        Premium Content FULL LIST: The schools with the most suspensions revealed

        Education One school has taken out the top spot for the most suspensions

        Chinchilla father jailed for three years after servo armed robbery

        Premium Content Chinchilla father jailed for three years after servo armed...

        Crime DETAILS: The father-of-two lied about holding a weapon when he robbed a Western...

        How to nominate community groups to receive $150k funding

        Premium Content How to nominate community groups to receive $150k funding

        Community ENTER NOW: Community groups in the southwest have the chance to receive up to...