Scott Morrison curry twist unveiled for winter warmer

Nothing warms the belly quite like a curry, and these recipes are sure to keep the home fire burning during winter, including one of the PM’s favourites.

In the middle of a global crisis, even Prime Ministers need downtime - and there's nothing like cooking for comfort, especially when it's something as heartwarming as curry.

Scott Morrison recently showed you can do it all when he spent a few hours making beef rendang for his family; and after posting on social media he sparked a storm of interest in his recipe.

Needless to say it was from our own Taste kitchen, with a ScoMo twist - he combined our classic rendang with a slightly spicier version and added capsicum. And it sparked a surge of Aussies trying it themselves.

Been quite a while since I’ve got to make a curry for the family so spent some time this afternoon making a Beef Rendang. It’s now marinating overnight and will be our dinner tomorrow night. Posted by Scott Morrison (ScoMo) on Saturday, 18 April 2020

Taking note of what our main man wants in a meal, and to save him the hassle of juggling two different recipes next time, our chief curry-creator Alison Adams has devised a special dish for the PM and all of you fellow spice-lovers to try at home … the ScoMo SCurry.

"I wanted a curry with plenty of that rogue capsicum, as well as that rich curry flavour and extra spice he obviously craves," Alison said.

"He obviously likes it hot."

This curry is one of the PM’s favourite to cook at home for his family.

For her classic Bengali chicken jalfrezi, Alison has used three types of capsicum and three types of chilli - but after ScoMo set the bar with his rogue behaviour, she's encouraging Aussies to experiment and let the Taste team know how it goes.

Here's the recipe, plus a few others - and you can find plenty more warming winter curries at Taste.com.au.

ALISON ADAMS' SPECIAL DISH FOR THE PM

SCOMO'S SCURRY

Prep: 20 MINS

Cook: 50 MINS, Serves 4

Difficulty: Super Easy

INGREDIENTS

3 tablespoons ghee

1 small red capsicum, deseeded, thickly sliced

1 small green capsicum, deseeded, thickly sliced

1 small yellow capsicum, deseeded, thickly sliced

1 large red onion, cut into wedges

650g skinless chicken thigh fillets, cut into 3-4cm pieces

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground hot chilli

1/2 teaspoon chilli flakes

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 green chilli, deseeded, sliced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

3 tomatoes, skins blanched and removed, deseeded, finely chopped

3 fresh or dry bay leaves

1/2 teaspoon garam masala (optional)

Steamed brown basmati rice, to serve

Fresh coriander sprigs, to serve

METHOD

• Heat 2 tablespoons of the ghee in a wok over high heat. Add all capsicum and onion. Cook,

stirring often, for 8 minutes or until slightly charred and softened. Use a slotted spoon to

transfer to a plate.

• Add half of the chicken to the wok and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until

golden. Repeat with the remaining chicken. Transfer to a separate plate.

• Heat the remaining ghee in the wok. Add the coriander, ground chilli, chilli flakes and

turmeric. Stir for 30 seconds. Stir in the ginger, garlic and green chilli. Cook, stirring, for 1

minute or until aromatic.

• Return the chicken to the wok and stir to coat in the spices. Stir in the tomato paste, tomato

and bay leaves. Add the water, stir to combine and bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low and

season well. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes or until sauce has reduced and

thickened. Stir through the capsicum mixture and cook for 5 minutes.

• Check seasoning and stir through the garam marsala, if using. Serve SCurry over rice,

sprinkled with coriander.

2020'S HOTTEST CURRY TRENDS

ScoMo's not the only one cooking up a storm.

These curries are, literally, so hot right now. From slow cookers to vego, these are some of the most-popular dishes Aussies are making around the country - plus the classic beef rendang that got Scott started.

CURRIED SAUSAGES TRAY BAKE

Prep: 15 MINS, Cook: 45 MINS, Servings: 4, Difficulty: Easy

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon cornflour

1 1/2 cups chicken stock

1 tablespoon curry powder

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1kg thick lamb sausages (see notes)

2 carrots, halved lengthways, thinly sliced diagonally

4 eschalots, cut into quarters (see notes)

1/2 cup frozen peas

Chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, to serve

Crusty bread, to serve

METHOD

• Preheat oven to 200C/180C fan-forced.

• Place cornflour in a jug. Gradually add 1/4 cup stock, stirring until smooth. Add curry powder, garlic and remaining stock. Stir until combined.

• Arrange sausages, carrot and eschalot, in a single layer, on a large baking tray with sides. Pour over stock mixture. Turn sausages to coat.

• Bake for 35 minutes or until sausages are golden. Sprinkle with peas. Bake for a further 10 minutes or until sausages are cooked. Sprinkle with parsley. Serve with bread.

SLOW COOKER MALAYSIAN NYONYA CURRY

Prep: 20 MINS, Cook: 4 HOURS 15 MINS Servings: 4, Difficulty: Capable cooks

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

8 small skinless chicken thigh cutlets

1 brown onion, halved, cut into thin wedges

185g jar Malaysian Nyonya curry paste

270ml can coconut milk

1/2 cup Massel chicken style liquid stock

1 stalk lemongrass, trimmed, bruised

1 cinnamon stick

1 star anise

2 Kaffir lime leaves, torn

500g desiree potatoes, peeled, halved

300g cauliflower, cut into florets

2 teaspoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons fish sauce

4 roti, warmed

2 cups steamed jasmine rice, to serve

Fresh coriander leaves, to serve

Sliced long red chilli, to serve

METHOD

• Heat oil in a flameproof slow cooker bowl over medium-high heat. Add chicken. Cook for 3 minutes each side or until browned. Transfer to a plate.

• Reduce heat to medium. Cook onion, stirring, for 5 minutes or until softened. Add paste. Cook for 1 minute or until fragrant. Add coconut milk, stock, lemongrass, cinnamon, star anise and lime leaves. Stir to combine.

• Transfer bowl to slow cooker. Add chicken. Top with potato and cauliflower (do not stir). Cover with lid. Cook on low for 4 hours or until chicken is tender.

• Stir in sugar and fish sauce. Discard lemongrass, cinnamon and lime leaves. Serve with roti, rice, coriander and chilli.

VEGETARIAN BUTTER 'CHICKEN'

INGREDIENTS

300g paneer, cut into 2cm pieces

700g (about 1/2 head) cauliflower, cut into florets

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 brown onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

5cm-piece ginger, peeled, finely grated

50g butter

2 teaspoons sweet paprika

2 teaspoons MasterFoods® Ground Cumin Seeds

1 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon chilli powder

90g (1/3 cup) natural yoghurt

185ml (3/4 cup) thickened cream

125ml (1/2 cup) tomato puree

1/2 cup chopped fresh coriander

Sliced natural almonds, to serve

Sliced fresh red chilli, to serve

Steamed rice, to serve

METHOD

• Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan forced. Line a baking tray with baking paper. Arrange paneer and cauliflower in a single layer on the prepared tray. Drizzle with the oil and season with sea salt. Bake, turning the paneer and cauliflower halfway, for 30 minutes, until golden. Set aside.

• Meanwhile, process the onion, garlic and ginger in a small food processor until a smooth paste forms. Heat the butter in a frying pan over medium-high heat until foaming. Add onion mixture and cook, stirring, for 4-5 minutes or until golden. Stir in the paprika, cumin, garam masala and chilli. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute or until aromatic.

• Remove the pan from the heat. Add 1 tbs. yoghurt and stir until well combined. Continue to stir in the yoghurt, 1 tbs. at a time (this prevents the yoghurt curdling). Stir in the cream and tomato puree. Return pan to low heat. Simmer the sauce for 4-5 minutes or until thickened slightly. Stir in the paneer, cauliflower and half the coriander. Cook for 2 minutes or until heated through.

• Transfer the curry to a large serving dish. Sprinkle with the almonds, chilli and remaining coriander. Serve with steamed rice.

ONE-PAN CREAMY MASSAMAN SALMON CURRY

Prep: 5 MINS, Cook: 20 MINS, Servings: 4, Difficulty: Super easy

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon peanut oil

4 x 130g skinless salmon fillets

3 tablespoons massaman curry paste

1 cinnamon stick, broken in half

5 cardamom pods, crushed

1 star anise

400ml can coconut cream

2 fresh Kaffir lime leaves

2 teaspoons fish sauce

1 cup fresh basil leaves

Sliced fresh red chilli, to serve (optional)

Microwave jasmine rice, to serve

METHOD

• Heat the oil in a large frying pan over high heat. Cook the salmon for 1-2 minutes each side or until golden. Transfer to a plate.

• Add the curry paste to the pan. Cook, stirring, for 1-2 minutes or until aromatic. Add the cinnamon, cardamom and star anise. Stir for 30 seconds. Slowly stir in the coconut cream. Add the lime leaves and simmer for 10 minutes or until thick and creamy.

• Stir the fish sauce into the curry mixture and return the salmon to the pan. Simmer for 2 minutes to warm through. Stir in most of the basil. Sprinkle with remaining basil and the chilli, if using. Serve with rice.

BEEF RENDANG

Prep: 20 MINS, Cook: 3 HOURS, Servings: 6, Difficulty: Capable cooks

INGREDIENTS

2 teaspoons coriander seeds

1 teaspoon Cumin Seeds

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1 brown onion, coarsely chopped

4 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

3cm piece fresh ginger, peeled, coarsely chopped

1 long fresh red chilli, coarsely chopped

1kg gravy beef, cut into 5cm pieces

2 x 400ml cans coconut milk

45g (1/2 cup) desiccated coconut

1 stem lemongrass, trimmed, bruised

1 cinnamon stick (see note)

Steamed white rice, to serve

1/3 cup fresh coriander leaves

METHOD

• Place the coriander and cumin in a small frying pan over medium-high heat. Cook, shaking the pan, for 2 minutes or until the mixture is aromatic.

• Transfer to the bowl of a food processor. Add the turmeric, onion, garlic, ginger and chilli, and process until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl. Add the beef and stir to coat. Cover and place in the fridge for 4 hours or overnight to marinate.

• Place the beef mixture in a large saucepan. Add the coconut milk, coconut, lemongrass and cinnamon. Bring to the boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 2 1/2 hours or until the beef is very tender. Remove and discard the lemongrass and cinnamon stick.

• Increase heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring often, for 25 minutes or until the liquid has evaporated. Divide the rice and beef among serving dishes. Top with the coriander leaves to serve.

Originally published as Scott Morrison curry twist unveiled for winter warmer