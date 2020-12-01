Menu
IT’S GETTING HOT: The Bureau of Meterology said the Western Downs is set to break heat records this week. Picture: File
Weather

SCORCHER: When record breaking temps will hit Dalby area

Sam Turner
1st Dec 2020 1:00 PM
HEAT records are set to tumble in Dalby and southwest Queensland thanks to a scorching heat wave hitting the region in the lead up to Christmas.

Data released by the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) revealed a severe and prolonged heat wave will sweep across the southern interior, raising temperatures this week.

BOM Meteorologist Peter Markworth said further records are expected to be breached as inland temperatures rise.

“Further records are expected to break as inland temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-40s over the southern interior, while sea breezes will moderate the heat along the coastal fringe,” he said.

“Shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to return to central and southeastern parts of the state from mid to late [this] week.”

Dalby is set to break record heat temperatures in the lead up to Christmas. Picture: BOM
Mr Markworth said Dalby is set to beat their old site record of 41.1C this week, and has a chance of breaking their 29-year-old site record of 40.5C.

Miles on the other hand needs a temperature higher than 42.8 to break their old site record, or higher than 40.8C to break their 24-year-old site record.

“Severe fire danger is expected in southwest districts on [December 1], due to the very hot and windy conditions, shifting to the southeast interior on Wednesday,” Mr Markworth said.

 Other temperature records that BOM believes may tumble includes temperatures above 35.4C in Applethorpe, 37.5C in Stanthorpe, and 39.8C in Oakey and Warwick.

