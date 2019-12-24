ScoMo lookalike takes drastic action

A Canadian dad travelling around Australia discovered he bore a striking resemblance to Scott Morrison when strangers kept confusing him with the Aussie prime minister.

Photos of the ScoMo lookalike were posted on Reddit by one of his children, showing a man with similar facial features to the prime minister, short grey hair and glasses.

The man's son claimed so many people had thought his dad was the PM that he had to do something to "keep him safe", so he and his sister came up with the idea of creating a shirt their dad could wear to put an end to the confusion.

"My dad kept getting recognised as ScoMo so my sis and I made him a shirt to keep him safe while travelling Australia," the Reddit user said.

The man’s children decided to make him a shirt to put an end to the confusion. Picture: u/SilenceOfTheLamb/Reddit

The shirt shows a picture of Mr Morrison with a red cross over his face and the words "I am not Scott Morrison".

Mr Morrison has copped a lot of criticism recently for taking his family on a holiday to Hawaii while the country faces deadly bushfires.

The controversy caused him to cut his trip short after two Rural Fire Service volunteers died while fighting a blaze in NSW.

The post received hundreds of comments from people who couldn't believe the resemblance.

"Your poor Dad! It's like a curse," one person wrote.

"I'd be getting him new glasses ASAP. Also maybe grow a beard? That resemblance really is uncanny," another said.

One added: "Smart move. Not a good time for Scomo lookalikes right now."

One person said the man’s resemblance to the PM was “uncanny”. Picture: u/SilenceOfTheLamb/Reddit

Mr Morrison has been facing backlash after taking a family holiday to Hawaii as much of the country experiences horror bushfires. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Another person suggested that the prime minister may want to get a shirt for himself.

"Scotty would probably like one of those shirts at the moment as well," they said.

After returning to Australia on Saturday, Mr Morrison answered questions about his absence during a visit to the headquarters of the Rural Fire Service headquarters in Sydney yesterday.

"If you had your time over again and you had the benefit of hindsight, we would have made different decisions," Morrison said.

"I am sure Australians are fair- minded and understand that when you make a promise to your kids you try and keep it.

"But as prime minister, you have other responsibilities, and I accept that and I accept the criticism.

Morrison said this was not a time for political pointscoring, but a "time to be kind to each other."

He said that while he is not a trained firefighter, "I'm comforted by the fact that Australians would like me to be here just simply so I can be here, alongside them, as they are going through this terrible time."