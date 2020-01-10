Comedian reveals emotional IVF struggle

Celebrity comedian Amy Schumer has taken to social media to share her struggle with IVF, even posting her mobile number for people to contact her.

Celebrity comedian Amy Schumer has taken to social media to share her struggle with IVF, even posting her mobile number for people to contact her.

Amy Schumer has opened up about her struggle with IVF in an emotional social media post.

The celebrity comedian posted a photo of her stomach on Instagram, saying she was one-week into the process.

The mum of one even shared her mobile number and asked people to contact her about their own struggles.

"Feeling really run down and emotional," she said.

"If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn't mind sharing your experience with me please do.

"My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling."

Schumer welcomed son Gene with husband Chris Fisher in May last year.

Many thought it was just another stunt from the comedian when she announced the full name, Gene Attell Fischer.

While most of Schumer's fans were quick to praise the star's choice of name others pointed out that Gene Attell had a slightly, ahem, rude meaning when you say both names out loud.

In June the celebrity divided the internet with a post-partum photo.

The new mum shared a picture of herself hiking with Gene while wearing only a bra, mesh hospital underwear and sneakers. She didn't have on pants or a top.

"5 weeks. Hospital underwear for life!" she wrote, marking how long it's been since she and husband, Chris Fisher, welcomed their son.

Some followers in the comments praised the star for being so candid, including model Tess Holliday. She wrote, "Thanks for being so raw and vulnerable about the realities of post partum life. There is so much pressure placed on new moms to 'bounce back' & it's not real life. You're doing amazing & you're amazing & those hospital undies are COMFYYYYY."

Others criticised Schumer, asking her to "put some decent clothes on and grow up".

Schumer was also picked apart when she did stand-up just two weeks after giving birth. She responded with a photo of her pumping breast milk and said, "Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing stand-up last night!"

Schumer shared jokes about her pregnancy right up until she gave birth, even stopping to pose on the Met Gala red carpet while on the way to the hospital.

"Met look this year. Last night on the way to the hospital," she wrote alongside the pics.

Schumer has also joked about the similarities between her and Meghan Markle, who also gave birth to a baby boy on the same day.

The comedian announced her pregnancy by sharing a photo of a pregnant Meghan with Schumer's face photoshopped over the top.