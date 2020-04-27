Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Leukaemia survivor Hannah Larsen, 11, with her dad Mads Larsen pictured in their Hermit Park home. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Leukaemia survivor Hannah Larsen, 11, with her dad Mads Larsen pictured in their Hermit Park home. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Health

Schoolgirl all smiles after leukaemia battle

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
27th Apr 2020 7:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRIMARY schoolgirl is making up for the time she lost while confined to a hospital bed for two years.

Hannah Larsen was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia when she was seven years old on April 26, 2016, and spent two years battling the disease.

She underwent bone marrow aspirations, lumber punctures, blood and platelet transfusions, a port-a-cath insertion and daily chemotherapy at the Queensland Children's Hospital.

It is a different story two years later for Hannah who is now a healthy and happy 11-year-old.

She said the best part of her recovery was looking in the mirror. "It took three years to grow back my hair to my shoulder and it was great when I got my hair back. I felt like me again."

She has been cancer free since June 2018 and now only undergoes half-yearly check-ups at the Townsville University Hospital.

coronaviruspromo

 

Hannah's mum Simone Larsen reflected on how far her daughter had come over the past 22 months.

"We look at photos of Hannah in hospital and she was skin and bones and had no hair but she is a completely different now and it is a huge relief that journey is over," she said.

The Year 6 Hermit Park State School student fell behind in her schooling while in hospital.

She said she still wasn't up to date with her school work but "I am trying my best and I am getting there".

Hannah shared a memory of when a Bulletin story on her cancer journey was revealed to her schoolmates. "In Grade 5 my friends and I were searching each others' names (on the internet) and my photo came up with the story and my teacher read it out to the whole class," she said.

Hannah's dad Mads Larsen couldn't be happier to have his "practical joker" home. "I think a lot of her personality got her through the illness and she is certainly pushing the boundaries," he said.

Originally published as Schoolgirl all smiles after leukaemia battle

More Stories

hannah larsen health leukaemia schoolgirl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        South west road toll higher, more speeding drivers

        premium_icon South west road toll higher, more speeding drivers

        News THE south west road toll is much higher then it was at this time last year, as despite a lower amount of traffic on the roads more drivers are choosing to speed.

        Chinchilla driveway war memorabilia to honour Anzacs

        premium_icon Chinchilla driveway war memorabilia to honour Anzacs

        News A LOCAL retired nurse set up her driveway to honour soldiers who fought bravely in...

        Coronavirus sparks local business boom

        premium_icon Coronavirus sparks local business boom

        Health ONE Roma business has seen their sales more than double since gyms closed their...

        The winner of Chinchilla’s best tradie is…

        premium_icon The winner of Chinchilla’s best tradie is…

        News From a pool of 20 entries, here’s who you voted as Chinchilla’s best tradie.