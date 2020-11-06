School reverses graduation lockout decision

Thrilled Year 12 students at a high school are celebrating their school’s decision to find them a new graduation venue big enough to let their parents attend.

Thrilled Year 12 students at a high school are celebrating their school’s decision to find them a new graduation venue big enough to let their parents attend.

Year 12 students at a high school north of Brisbane are celebrating news their parents will be able to come to their graduation following a campaign to have their school reconsider a their COVID-19-driven decision.

Students at North Lakes State College were recently told their families would have to watch their high school graduation over the internet because of COVID-19 restrictions, but today the school reversed their decision after more than 2000 signed a petition urging the school to allow parents to attend.

Today a letter was issued to the school following success of the petition, spearheaded by graduating student Emily Lennon.

"The Year 12 class of 2020 has indicated that they value graduating as a group and would like their families to be part of this celebration.

"We have continued to explore options that would allow for families to be part of the Graduation.

"A suitable venue that was previously not available has now become available.

"This venue will allow the Year 12 graduating class to remain together as a complete cohort.

"This venue has capacity for each students to invite two guests.

"The 2020 North Lakes State College Year 12 Graduation will be held at the Sports Centre at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre (Boondall).

"We look forward to joining with you to celebrate this important milestone."

The new graduation day for students will be Wednesday, November 18 at 11.30am.

In her push to have parents attend the milestone event, Emily, with the help of a growing base of other students gathered more than 2400 petition signatures in less than three days.

"(Our parents) have gone through 13 years of school with us.

"They deserve to be at the graduation as much as we do," Emily said.

Originally published as School reverses graduation lockout decision