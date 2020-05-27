Menu
News

School in ‘precautionary lockdown’ after student incident

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
26th May 2020 5:16 PM | Updated: 27th May 2020 4:56 AM
Police were called to Tannum Sands State High School after it went into a precautionary lockdown on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Department of Education confirmed the school went into a lockdown at 1:30pm in response to a student behaviour incident and Queensland Police were contacted and attended.

The lockdown was lifted at 2:36pm based on police advice.

In a post to the school's Facebook page, principal Heather Blessington reassured parents that "we treat the safety and welfare of your children, our students, and our staff as our highest priority".

"I understand there may be some concerns from parents in the school community in relation to this matter and welcome you to contact me directly to discuss any issues," she wrote.

Students returned to Queensland schools on Monday after coronavirus restrictions eased.

police school tannum sands
Gladstone Observer

