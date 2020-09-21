Menu
School holiday tragedy: Toowoomba drowning victim named

Alexia Austin
by
21st Sep 2020 1:36 PM | Updated: 2:14 PM
TOOWOOMBA mother Natasha Thorpe has been named as the victim of an accidental drowning on Coolum Beach this morning.

Emergency services were called to Jubilee Esplanade at 7.14am, after reports of a drowning incident.

Speaking to The Sunshine Coast Daily from the scene, police Sergeant Peter Blake said surfers in the area had pulled the woman to shore and had performed CPR.

Paramedics took over CPR efforts on arrival but unfortunately the woman was pronounced dead on scene. 

Natasha Thorpe was visiting the Coast with her family when the incident happened.
Sgt Blake commended the efforts of the surfers who tried to help. 

It is understood the woman was on holiday with her daughter and other family members from Toowoomba when the accident happened. 

Natasha Thorpe has been identified as the victim of an accidental drowning this morning.
