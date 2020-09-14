Menu
School Footy Show: Trash talk climaxes ahead of Final

by Nic Darveniza
14th Sep 2020 7:00 PM
Fireworks flew around the School Footy Show set on Monday night as rugby league experts from across the state dialled in to preview Thursday's Queensland State Final.

Gold Coasters Palm Beach Currumbin will fly to Townsville to take on local talents Kirwan State High.

Courier-Mail sportswriter Andrew Dawson debated Townsville Bulletin sports editor Matt "Moose" Elkerton in a football discussion that quickly turned personal - with beaches, weather and even stopwatches all copping time in the firing line.

Aaron Payne Cup Final; Kirwan State High School Vs Ignatius Park College at Townsville JRL. Jeremiah Nanai scores. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Aaron Payne Cup Final; Kirwan State High School Vs Ignatius Park College at Townsville JRL. Jeremiah Nanai scores. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Inaugural Justin Hodges medallist Corey Thomas of Wavell SHS and Kirwan's Michael Morgan medallist Jeremiah Nanai also joined the program to discuss their incredible seasons and their NRL ambitions.

All that, plus highlights from the Aaron Payne Cup and Allan Langer Cup grand finals, will be live on our website from 7pm.

Don't miss a minute of the penultimate episode of the School Footy Show's Season 2020.

Originally published as School Footy Show: Trash talk climaxes ahead of Final

