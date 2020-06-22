Menu
Chinchilla Christian College ensemble
School concert band performance planned

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@chinchillanews.com.au
22nd Jun 2020 2:00 PM
THE Chinchilla Christian College concert band now know when their first concert will be after 6 months of rehearsal during COVID-19 restrictions.

Music co-ordinator Matthew Owen said all of their performances this year have been cancelled so far, but now they have an opportunity to play in July.

“The band, due to its small size and the continued operation of the Christian College has been able to continue rehearsing and preparing repertoire over the pandemic, he said.

“I raised the possibility of this halfway though the lockdown and they were very excited about it.”

They are expecting to perform at the Chinchilla Cultural Centre on July 17 and 18 with three performances taking place each night at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm.

Audiences sizes are capped to 70 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“The music’s at a very high standard, probably the best standard the Christian College has ever produced,” Mr Owen said.

“This has been the focus of our preparations over the past couple of months.”

The ensemble is a concert band that consists of 20 students.

“They felt that this was our way of bringing our community together again.”

