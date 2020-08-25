SCHOOL ATTACK: Autistic boy assaulted by older student

Johnathon Shepherd's son Jaice 10, was assaulted by a student from another school who entered the Currajong State School grounds illegally. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Johnathon Shepherd's son Jaice 10, was assaulted by a student from another school who entered the Currajong State School grounds illegally. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A Townsville father is ready to take the law into his own hands after his 10-year-old autistic son was assaulted by a trespassing older boy in the grounds of his primary school.

Johnathon Shepherd said his son Jaice was in the grounds of Currajong State School on Friday when a student from Pimlico State High School entered the facility.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed a student entered the grounds on a bike just before 12.30pm and was asked to leave by a female teacher.

The trespasser allegedly yelled at the teacher before assaulting a student.

Mr Shepherd said his son had high-functioning autism and was left "rattled" by the ordeal.

"He was shaken when I saw him," Mr Shepherd said.

"His first question he asked me was: 'Am I safe at school?' He's in school grounds during school hours, it should be a safe place."

Johnathon Shepherd's son Jaice 10, was assaulted by a student from another school who entered the Currajong State School grounds illegally. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Mr Shepherd said he had been told the alleged perpetrator had just been suspended from Pimlico State High School and was on the way home when he lashed out.

"He found my boy in the school grounds and assaulted him," he said.

"The school want charges pressed for trespassing and I want charges pressed for assault."

MORE NEWS

• No sacrifice too great for proud Tim Tszyu

• Home Hill police bust mega backpacker beach party breaching COVID-19 rules

• John Gregg resigns as CEO of the Northern Queensland Primary Health Network

The 42-year-old said he was fed up with the ongoing youth crime around Townsville and hinted at a vigilante approach.

"I've had enough, I'll take the law into my own hands," he said.

"This is an army town and I will protect my family at all costs and worry about the punishments later … I'll do the best I can to restrain myself for now.

"The police said they have their hands full because of the sh-t that's going on with the court system. Enough is enough."

Johnathon Shepherd's son Jaice 10, was assaulted by a student from another school who entered the Currajong State School grounds illegally. Johnathon with his kids Dekota 4, Jaice 10 and Kynon 11. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The QPS spokeswoman said investigations were continuing into the incident, which had been classed as a common assault.

A spokesman for the Department of Education said counselling and guidance support were being provided to affected students.

"Like all Queensland state schools, Currajong State School considers the safety and welfare its students and staff as its highest priority," the spokesman said.

"The school is working with the Queensland Police Service regarding an alleged trespass and assault incident on August 21, and will support the family in any way necessary should they wish to refer the incident to the QPS."

The spokesman said all gates around Currajong State School were locked during school hours and all visitors to the campus were required to check in at the administration office.

Originally published as SCHOOL ATTACK: Autistic boy assaulted by older student