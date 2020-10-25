Scared resident calls police as man tries to break in

A FRIGHTENED Chinchilla resident called police to their home to deal with a man possibly known to them, who was allegedly trying to break in.

A Queensland Police spokesman said Chinchilla police were called to an attempted break-in/disturbance on Cello Crt at 10.16am, on Sunday October 25.

"Police are still on scene… just one crew," he said.

"Those involved may be known to each other."

The spokesman said initial reports were that the resident was allegedly armed with scissors, and that a screen door had been damaged during the attempted break in.

The spokesman said once a report has been completed by the officers involved, details will be confirmed.

More to come…