Scammer attacks star after son’s diagnosis

AFL superstar Gary Ablett's wife Jordan has been targeted by a scammer just days after the couple revealed their son Levi has been diagnosed with a rare and degenerative disorder.

Ablett revealed his son's condition for the first time in an Instagram post on Sunday night as he praised his partner for her incredible sacrifice in allowing the footy star to be away from his family for at least five weeks as part of Geelong's interstate tour.

The couple said goodbye to each other as Ablett flew to Sydney with his teammates on Sunday night and then on Monday were targeted by online scammers trying to duplicate Jordan's identity.

The young mum posted on her Facebook page on Tuesday that online scammers were using a family photo of her alongside Ablett and Levi as part of an impostor profile that spammed social media users with fake cash give-away opportunities.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. Watch every match of every round Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

"I thought my Facebook account has been hacked this morning after receiving messages from people showing me what I DID NOT send them about cash give aways,'' Jordan wrote.

"Turns out that my account wasn't hacked but instead someone has created a new account using my name and image (including my families!)

"For those who are receiving requests/messages, they are not coming from me."

Jordan Ablett has been impersonated by a fake on Facebook

The imposter account was removed on Tuesday afternoon by Facebook after it was reported to site administrators.

Ablett trained with his Cats teammates in western Sydney on Tuesday as his coach Chris Scott revealed the team would happily support Ablett if he decided to abandon the team's move to Perth in order to be with his family.

Geelong will play Brisbane in Sydney at the SCG on Thursday night before flying to Perth as part of a quarantine hub that will host the team in Western Australia for at least four weeks.

Scott said Ablett alone can decide if he wants to stay with the team or return to be with his partner during what is expected to be the 36-year-old's final season.

"We've put a lot of thought into it but really at the end of the day it's an intensely personal decision for Gary," he said.

"He's decided to speak, or at least elaborate, a little bit publicly on it. I think really he should be the only spokesperson in regard to his feelings and to an extent his plans because we consider our role as one of support for whatever he needs."

Scott admitted the team is yet to clear Ablett to play on Thursday night because of the short turnaround from their win over the Gold Coast.

Jordan, Gary and Levi Ablett

"Right at the moment we're pushing on with a little bit of a loose plan around what his next month to six weeks might look like but keeping our options open to change our mind as things happen," he said.

"It's clearly a difficult time for him and has been for some time," Scott said.

"One of the things that's made him a champion is his ability over the years in my opinion to compartmentalise these things.

"If you put yourself in his shoes just for a second it's just an incredibly difficult situation he's working through.

"Again, our role is to support - I won't speak for him, I'll let him do that when he feels the time's right."

Ablett on Sunday night said his son is a "true blessing" as he revealed his parenting struggles and his tough decision to separate from his family for the next five weeks.

Gary Ablett jnr and wife Jordan with their son Levi.

"In the recent months, my wife and I have privately fought and continue to fight some pretty tough battles," Ablett posted.

"Some of you might already know that Jordan is caring for her mum as she battles with cancer. But what many of you don't know is that our son has been recently diagnosed with a rare and degenerative disease.

"After a great amount of thought and consideration, we decided that it's time to share this with you. We thank you for your love and support and want to emphasise just how grateful we are to be Levi's parents.

"He is a true blessing to us and our family and we love him so deeply. Anyone who knows him knows how full of joy he is and how he always has a smile on his face. I would also like to thank the Geelong football club for the way you have cared for our family throughout this time, always ensuring that we feel loved and fully supported.

"The biggest thank you needs to go to my wife, Jordan. Without you I wouldn't have made it to 350 games. All of those nights looking after our boy, allowing me to get a good nights sleep before main training and games. The many things that you do for Levi and I all the while hurting and caring for your mum and also trying to get your head around Levi's diagnosis. You're so strong and resilient... I love you Jordan."

Originally published as Scammer attacks star after son's diagnosis